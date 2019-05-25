Means pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Means left with a lead after his five innings, but the Rockies rallied with three homers over the final three innings against the Orioles bullpen, robbing the left-hander of a win. Means' ERA rose to 2.96, and he has 38 strikeouts over 48.2 innings this year, splitting time between the rotation and the bullpen in his 12 appearances (eight starts).