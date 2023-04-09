Means (elbow) threw breaking balls in Saturday's bullpen session, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the first time that Means has been able to throw all of his pitches in a session as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The southpaw will need several more bullpen sessions and also a lengthy rehab session, but he has a chance to rejoin the Baltimore rotation around the All-Star break.

