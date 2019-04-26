Orioles' John Means: To remain in rotation
Means will remain in Baltimore's rotation and draw a start during the upcoming White Sox series, which runs from April 29 to May 1, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Means fared well in his latest spot start Wednesday against the White Sox, so the Orioles have elected to keep him in the mix. As a result, David Hess will transition to a bullpen role.
