Means (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles were downed 4-0 by the Marlins, giving up one run on two hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander was engaged in a surprising pitching duel with Pablo Lopez through four innings, but Means got tagged for a solo shot off the bat of Francisco Cervelli in the fifth, and the Baltimore offense never got on track. It was still a much better outing for Means than his season debut, and he'll look for a better result in his next start Sunday, on the road against the Nationals.