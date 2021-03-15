Means has given up six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out four across 7.2 innings over his first three Grapefruit League starts.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, Means is slated to pick up his fourth start of the spring Wednesday, when he'll likely pitch four or five innings in a matchup with Atlanta. The Orioles have yet to officially announce an Opening Day starter, but the nod will presumably go to Means, who was able to offset a so-so 4.53 ERA in 2020 with an excellent 0.98 WHIP and a solid 19.9 K-BB% (up from 13 percent in 2019).