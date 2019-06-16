Means yielded two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Sunday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Means cruised through the first three innings of his start before giving up two runs in the fourth on four base knocks. He had to be removed after five innings due to a high pitch count (103 pitches). The 26-year-old lefty continues to throw the ball well this season, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his last eight outings. Means has posted a 2.67 ERA with 59 strikeouts across 70.2 innings this season.