Orioles' John Means: Turns in six strong innings
Means allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Means allowed his only run of the game in the first frame, holding the Rangers to just two hits across his next five innings of work. He effectively pounded the strike zone, throwing 70 of his 108 pitches for strikes -- though 29 came from foul balls. Encouragingly, Means completed six innings for the second consecutive outings after doing so on only two occasions in his first eight starts of the season. Means now has a 2.80 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 45 strikeouts across 54.2 innings for the campaign. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Toronto.
