Means did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss despite holding the Mets scoreless across six innings. He struck out three and did not allow any walks.

Coming off a no-hitter against the Mariners during which he whiffed 12 batters and missed a perfect game by one dropped third strike, Means turned in another brilliant start, blanking his opponent for the fourth time this season. The 28-year-old did not issue any free passes for the third time this year as he tossed 52 of his 74 pitches for strikes. The southpaw is now sporting a shiny 1.21 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with six quality starts. He'll look to continue his success during his next projected start Sunday against the Yankees.