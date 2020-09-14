Means allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

After shaky results to begin the season, Means has settled into a groove over his past two starts, allowing one run over six innings in each of those appearances. While he was rewarded with the win his last time around, he had to settle for a no-decision Sunday as the Orioles' offense only mustered one run. Means will attempt to remain effective at home Friday against the Rays.