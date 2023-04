Means (elbow) said Tuesday that he's up to 30 pitches in his bullpen sessions, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Means is only throwing fastballs and changeups in these workouts, but he expects to begin mixing in breaking balls soon. The 29-year-old left-hander appears on track to return to the Orioles' starting rotation around the middle of this season after requiring Tommy John surgery last April.