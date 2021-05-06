Means (4-0) tossed a complete game no-hitter en route to claiming the win in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Mariners, facing the minimum 27 batters while striking out 12.

Means was the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter without surrendering a walk, hit-by-pitch or a team error. However, he lost his chance at a perfect game in the third inning on a strike-three wild pitch that allowed Sam Haggerty to reach first base. Haggerty was caught stealing, which ultimately kept Means at a minimum amount of batters faced. The Orioles pitcher has been outstanding to start the season, boasting a 1.37 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 46 innings.