Means will start Wednesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Means will rejoin the rotation for a spot start thanks to an opening created by Saturday's doubleheader. The right-hander has excelled as both a starter and reliever this season, compiling a 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings of work. Means will likely head back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing, though he'll continue to operate in a swingman role for the Orioles.

