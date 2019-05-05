Means is slated to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Rather than rearranging their pitching schedule, the Orioles opted to simply push all five members of the rotation back a day. Means is thus on track to lead things off for the Orioles during the three-game series with Boston, with David Hess and Andrew Cashner on track to start Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

