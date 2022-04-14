Mean is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against Milwaukee with left forearm tightness, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander apparently isn't overly concerned about the injury and hopes to throw again shortly after the MRI. Means didn't factor in the decision Wednesday after giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk across four innings, and his availability for his next turn through the rotation will remain in question at least until the Orioles update his status.