Means (12-11) earned the win Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out five batters while walking two.

Means allowed three runs on a pair of homers in the first inning but settled down for four scoreless frames after that. His 12-11 record for the 54-win Orioles can't quite compare to Steve Carlton's 27-10 record for the 59-win Phillies back in 1972, but recording a winning record on a team this poor is still no small feat. The 26-year-old's 4.42 FIP and 5.48 xFIP don't provide much support for his strong 3.60 ERA, though, so he could be in line for a fair amount of regression next season.