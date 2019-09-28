Orioles' John Means: Wins final start
Means (12-11) earned the win Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out five batters while walking two.
Means allowed three runs on a pair of homers in the first inning but settled down for four scoreless frames after that. His 12-11 record for the 54-win Orioles can't quite compare to Steve Carlton's 27-10 record for the 59-win Phillies back in 1972, but recording a winning record on a team this poor is still no small feat. The 26-year-old's 4.42 FIP and 5.48 xFIP don't provide much support for his strong 3.60 ERA, though, so he could be in line for a fair amount of regression next season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...