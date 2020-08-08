Means (bereavement) won't start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The traditional timeline for spending time on the bereavement list is three days, which would have put Means on track to return Sunday. However, manager Brandon Hyde announced that Asher Wojciechowski will start on short rest for Sunday's series finale against the Nationals. It's unclear when Means will return from the bereavement list, but his next chance to start would be on the road Tuesday against the Phillies.