Means (5-3) allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Angels on Sunday.

Since joining the rotation on April 9, the 26-year-old has allowed more than one earned run just once in his six starts. He's pitched so well, Means has carved out a permanent role in the starting rotation. Posting a couple victories out of the bullpen as well, Means is 5-3 with a 2.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to start next at the Indians on Friday.