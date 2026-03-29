Orioles' Johnathan Rodriguez: Traded to O's
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians traded Rodriguez to the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for Carter Rustad, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez was DFA'd by Cleveland on Wednesday, but he reclaims a 40-man roster spot by moving to Baltimore. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk after slashing .312/.397/.515 across 373 plate appearances in the minors last season.
More News
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: DFA'd by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Has role in playoff clincher•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Back with big club•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Demoted to Columbus•
-
Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Back on bench in Kwan's return•