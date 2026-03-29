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The Guardians traded Rodriguez to the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for Carter Rustad, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez was DFA'd by Cleveland on Wednesday, but he reclaims a 40-man roster spot by moving to Baltimore. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk after slashing .312/.397/.515 across 373 plate appearances in the minors last season.

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