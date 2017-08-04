Giavotella cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Giavotella was designated for assignment Tuesday and didn't garner the interest of any other MLB teams and will remain within the Orioles' organization. He'll likely slide into a starting role with Norfolk for the remainder of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast