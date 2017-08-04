Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Goes unclaimed following DFA
Giavotella cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Giavotella was designated for assignment Tuesday and didn't garner the interest of any other MLB teams and will remain within the Orioles' organization. He'll likely slide into a starting role with Norfolk for the remainder of the season.
