Arauz (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Arauz will report to Triple-A after missing just under a month while recovering from a sprained right middle finger. The 24-year-old has gone 5-for-11 with a double and four RBI while scoring a run and stealing a base over three games with Norfolk this year. Arauz will likely return to the big leagues at some point down the stretch.