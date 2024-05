The Orioles recalled Heasley from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Heasley has been torched for seven runs (six earned) over 4.1 innings during his time with the Orioles this season. He's been much better at Norfolk, though, yielding just one run with an 18:4 K:BB in 20 frames. The right-hander should operate in middle relief.