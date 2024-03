Heasley was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Heasley is getting recalled with Cionel Perez (oblique) landing on the 15-day injured list. The 27-year-old was optioned to minor-league camp after posting a 3.52 ERA and 4:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings in spring training. The righty last played in the majors for Kansas City last season, where he had a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings.