Heasley has allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout over three Grapefruit League innings.

Heasley's given up one home run. The 27-year-old right-hander was acquired by the Orioles in a trade from the Royals in December. Assuming the Orioles carry just one multi-inning option in the bullpen to begin 2024, Heasley appears to be behind Keegan Akin for that role, though both players figure to be part of the organization's plans this season.