The Orioles optioned Heasley to minor-league camp Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The right-hander had a 3.52 ERA and 4:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings during spring training but won't be included on Baltimore's Opening Day roster. Heasley was acquired from the Royals in December and had a 7.20 ERA across 15 frames for Kansas City last season.