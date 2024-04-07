Heasley (0-1) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one-third of an inning to take the extra-innings loss in a 5-4 defeat against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Orioles pretty much depleted the bullpen Saturday -- Heasley was the seventh reliever to pitch in the game. He logged two scoreless and hitless innings in his season debut Tuesday, but he gave up a walk-off single to Oneil Cruz in the 11th inning Saturday. Heasley joined the Orioles' bullpen when Cionel Perez (oblique) landed on the injured list, but it's unlikely Heasley sees much beyond appearances late in extra innings and multi-inning relief assignments.