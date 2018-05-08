Schoop (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and is starting at second base against the Royals.

As expected, Schoop has been cleared to return to action for the Orioles after spending close to a month on the disabled list with an oblique injury. The 26-year-old, who compiled a .230/.266/.344 line through 14 games before getting hurt, will face southpaw Danny Duffy in his return to action.