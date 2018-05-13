Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Bashes two homers in first game of doubleheader
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers -- his second and third of the season -- in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Schoop's second-inning homer put the Orioles on the board while his third-inning blast helped extend the team's lead en route to a 6-3 victory. The 26-year-old, who went 0-for-4 in Game 2 of the twin bill, is now 7-for-26 with two homers and seven RBI in six games since returning from an oblique injury.
