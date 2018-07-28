Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts 16th homer

Schoop went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday in the 15-5 win over the Rays.

Schoop hit a solo homer in the fifth inning, followed by a pair of RBI singles in the seventh. He's now homered in six of his last seven games, going 13-for-33 with 12 RBI over that span. The 26-year-old has also managed to raise his average from .197 to .245 in the month of July (21 games).