Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday

Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

He now has five homers on the season, with four of them coming in the last 13 games. Schoop is now hitting .254 (18-for-71) with 12 RBI and 12 runs in 17 games since coming off the disabled list in early May, and while he isn't matching last year's career-high batting average, he's still providing plenty of fantasy value.

