Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.
He now has five homers on the season, with four of them coming in the last 13 games. Schoop is now hitting .254 (18-for-71) with 12 RBI and 12 runs in 17 games since coming off the disabled list in early May, and while he isn't matching last year's career-high batting average, he's still providing plenty of fantasy value.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Bashes two homers in first game of doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Activated from DL; starting Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Scheduled for game action Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Will head to extended spring training next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.