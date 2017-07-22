Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss against Houston.

His 20th homer of the year, a three-run blast in the ninth, brought the O's within a run after entering the final frame down 8-2. Schoop now has two blasts, 13 RBI and five runs over his last four games.

