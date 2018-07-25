Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Continues hot streak

Schoop was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over Boston.

Schoop extended his modest hitting streak to eight games and has a home run in three straight games, and is 29-for-79 (.367 average) with six home runs in July. The 26-year-old began the month with a .197/.242/.345 season slash line but appears to finally have found the swing that's been missing all season.