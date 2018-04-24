Schoop (oblique) will field groundballs and hit off a tee Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Schoop began ramping up his activity Monday with running and throwing, and now he appears to be taking another step forward. He'll likely need a few more days to get back to full swings, so it's unlikely that he'll be back before the weekend series with Detroit. Luis Sardinas will continue to man the keystone in his stead.