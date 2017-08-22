Schoop went 1-for-4, launching a fifth-inning, three-run homer to bust open Monday's game against Oakland.

The undisputed 2017 MVP of the Orioles' lineup is now on pace to notch 118 RBI -- which would be the second-most for any O's player over the past decade (Chris Davis plated 138 in 2013). Schoop has already set career highs in home runs (27), RBI (91) and walks (29), and the 25-year-old still has 37 games remaining this season.