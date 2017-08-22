Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Deposits 27th home run Monday
Schoop went 1-for-4, launching a fifth-inning, three-run homer to bust open Monday's game against Oakland.
The undisputed 2017 MVP of the Orioles' lineup is now on pace to notch 118 RBI -- which would be the second-most for any O's player over the past decade (Chris Davis plated 138 in 2013). Schoop has already set career highs in home runs (27), RBI (91) and walks (29), and the 25-year-old still has 37 games remaining this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hits 26th homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Smacks 24th home run Sunday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Launches 22nd homer Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Smashes 21st home run Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Continues hot streak with 20th homer•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hits solo shot in win over Texas•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....