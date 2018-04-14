Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Exits with side injury
Schoop exited in the seventh inning of Friday's loss to the Red Sox with a side injury, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schoop appeared to tweak a muscle in his side after striking out in the seventh inning and was promptly removed from the game, although it appeared to be a precautionary move. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now and his status for Saturday's game remains uncertain.
