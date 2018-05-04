Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Expected to return Tuesday
Schoop (oblique) will play second base and bat second for Double-A Bowie on Friday and is expected to return to Baltimore on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schoop recently played in a couple games down in Florida at extended spring training and will officially embark on a rehab assignment with Bowie for the next few days. If all goes well, Schoop should be back for the Orioles' three-game set against Kansas City next week.
