Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays
Schoop went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run in the Orioles' 17-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Schoop did his part to contribute to an explosive effort from Baltimore's offense following his two-homer effort on Saturday. He still has an underwhelming .250/.281/.413 slash line through his 92 at-bats but he's been working his way back from an oblique injury that kept him sidelined for almost a month and he seems to be settling into a groove at the plate, so those numbers should start to improve as he collects more at-bats.
