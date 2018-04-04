Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 3-for-5, homers against Orioles
Schoop went 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season, a double and three runs scored in Baltimore's 10-6 defeat to Houston on Tuesday.
Schoop was just 2-for-17 to start the season but he broke out in a big way with Tuesday's three-hit effort that included a mammoth solo blast off Houston's Justin Verlander. The 26-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign where he mashed 32 homers and had an .841 OPS, numbers that would keep him in the upper tier of second basemen should he follow up with a similar effort in 2018.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Returns to action•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Elbow doing better•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Dealing with elbow bursitis•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Reaches agreement with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Scores game-winner in 12th inning•
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...