Schoop went 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season, a double and three runs scored in Baltimore's 10-6 defeat to Houston on Tuesday.

Schoop was just 2-for-17 to start the season but he broke out in a big way with Tuesday's three-hit effort that included a mammoth solo blast off Houston's Justin Verlander. The 26-year-old is coming off an All-Star campaign where he mashed 32 homers and had an .841 OPS, numbers that would keep him in the upper tier of second basemen should he follow up with a similar effort in 2018.