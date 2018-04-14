Schoop's MRI revealed a Grade 1 (mild) oblique strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

This is good news, as a Grade 2 or Grade 3 strain would carry with it a longer timetable. Schoop, who was placed on the disabled list Saturday, could theoretically return in early-to-mid May if all goes well with his rehab. In the meantime, Tim Beckham should handle most of the work at the keystone while Danny Valencia gets starts at third base.