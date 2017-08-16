Play

Schoop went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

The long ball was just his second of August, but Schoop has now exceeded his home-run total from last year with 42 games still to go. His walk rate remains low, but he's been more patient lately, and that's a good sign for a player who's still just 25. Only Jose Altuve has been more valuable at second base in fantasy to this point.

