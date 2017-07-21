Schoop went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Rangers.

After a career-best first half, Schoop is 11-for-29 out of the All-Star break with nine RBI and six runs through seven games. He's emerged as a high-end fantasy asset and sports an impressive .302/.350/.540 slash line for the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast