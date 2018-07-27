Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Homers yet again
Schoop went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rays.
Schoop took Ryan Yarbrough deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the season. He has now homered in four consecutive game and five times in his past six games. Over his past 10 games, he has gone 14-for-43 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored. While his stat line remains well below preseason expectations, this hot stretch illustrates that Schoop's upside to contribute down the stretch is hardly gone.
