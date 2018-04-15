Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Hopes to return April 24
Schoop hopes to return in the minimum 10 days from his Grade 1 oblique strain, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
He received good news Saturday, when it was revealed his oblique strain was mild, but it would still be an outlier if he only missed 10 days with the injury. If he is able to be activated after the minimum 10 days, that would mean he would return April 24 at home against the Rays. In the meantime, Tim Beckham should continue to start at second base with Danny Valencia manning the hot corner.
