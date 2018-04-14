Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Lands on DL
Schoop was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a right oblique strain.
He suffered the injury late in Friday's game on a strikeout, and given the nature of the injury, it's possible his stay on the disabled list could extend past the minimum 10 days. Danny Valencia will take over at third base Saturday as Tim Beckham shifts to second. That will likely be the setup most days during Schoop's absence. Alex Cobb was called up to take Schoop's place on the active roster.
