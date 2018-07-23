Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Launches 12th home run

Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Sunday in the loss to the Blue Jays.

Schoop smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning to give his team a one-run lead, but Baltimore would ultimately cough it up in the eighth. The 26-year-old has been on a tear at the dish of late, reaching base in nine of his last 10 games. He's gone 12-for-43 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch. Schoop will look to keep it rolling as the Orioles begin a three-game showdown against a tough Red Sox ballclub Monday.