Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Launches 12th home run
Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Sunday in the loss to the Blue Jays.
Schoop smacked a solo home run in the sixth inning to give his team a one-run lead, but Baltimore would ultimately cough it up in the eighth. The 26-year-old has been on a tear at the dish of late, reaching base in nine of his last 10 games. He's gone 12-for-43 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch. Schoop will look to keep it rolling as the Orioles begin a three-game showdown against a tough Red Sox ballclub Monday.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Swats two homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Missing second straight contest•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Bashes two homers in first game of doubleheader•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...