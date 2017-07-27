Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Launches 22nd homer Wednesday
Schoop went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
The 25-year-old continues to wreak havoc on opposing pitchers. Over his last 10 games, Schoop is hitting .366 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs. He leads the clubhouse with a .303 batting average, 22 home runs and 72 RBI on the year.
