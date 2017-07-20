Schoop went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The big day brought his average up to an even .300 thanks to a hot stretch that's now a month-plus in length. Over his last 28 games, Schoop has hit seven homers and driven in 24 runs to go with a .339 batting average. That's got to be frustrating for fantasy owners who cut ties with the 25-year-old second baseman in late May, when he was scuffling along quietly with six homers and a .270 average through his first 45 games.