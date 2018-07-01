Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Missing second straight contest
Schoop is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
It's been a miserable season for Schoop, who saw his batting average dip below the Mendoza Line after back-to-back hitless efforts Thursday and Friday. In an effort to give Schoop an opportunity to "reset," manager Buck Showalter announced Saturday that he would bench the second baseman for two games, according to Katherine Fominykh of The Baltimore Sun. After a team off day Monday, Schoop will re-enter the lineup Tuesday, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, and look to build some momentum at the dish prior to the All-Star break. Steve Wilkerson picks up a second consecutive start at the keystone in the series finale.
