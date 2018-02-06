Schoop and the Orioles have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8.5 million deal Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Schoop had a breakout season for the Orioles in 2017, hitting .293/.338/.503 with 32 home runs and establishing himself as one of the better offensive second basemen in the game. He'll remain Baltimore's uncontested everyday second baseman in 2018 and should continue to mash in one of the better hitters' parks in the league.