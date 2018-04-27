Schoop (oblique) will play in games at extended spring training Wednesday and Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

If all goes well in his two games at team's facility in Florida, Schoop will then move into a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie. No firm timetable for his return has come forth, though it seems like he could be back in the first full week of May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories