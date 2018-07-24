Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Slugs 13th homer
Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.
Schoop plated a pair with a home run in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three, but Boston would slam the door in the ninth. Following Monday's tilt, he's extended his hitting streak to seven games, despite an uninspiring .235 batting average with 29 RBI over 80 games this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Launches 12th home run•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Swats two homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Missing second straight contest•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Blasts fifth homer Friday•
-
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Goes 2-for-5 against Rays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...