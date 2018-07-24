Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Slugs 13th homer

Schoop went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

Schoop plated a pair with a home run in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to three, but Boston would slam the door in the ninth. Following Monday's tilt, he's extended his hitting streak to seven games, despite an uninspiring .235 batting average with 29 RBI over 80 games this season.